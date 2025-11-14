New Delhi: Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Friday reported an 11.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 525.64 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated new profit from continuing operations of Rs 470.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 7,378.72 crore, as against Rs 6,881.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,788.16 crore, as compared to Rs 6,363.12 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

MRF said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 31 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.