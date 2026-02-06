MRF Q3 net surges over two-fold to Rs 692 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Tyre maker MRF on Friday posted over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 692 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 315 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,050 crore in the period under review against Rs 7,001 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Shares of the company were trading 8.72 per cent up at Rs 1,46,695 apiece on BSE.