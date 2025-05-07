Business

MRF Q4 profit rises 29% to Rs 512 cr riding on higher sales

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
MRF Share Price

New Delhi: Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Wednesday reported 29.28 per cent increase in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 512.11 crore for March quarter FY25, riding on higher sales.

The company had earned a net profit from continuing operations of Rs 396.11 crore in the year-ago period, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 7,074.82 crore as against Rs 6,349.36 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 6,526.87 crore as compared to Rs 5,915.83 crore a year ago, MRF said.

In fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was lower at Rs 1,869.29 crore as against Rs 2,081.23 crore in 2023-24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 28,153.18 crore as compared to Rs 25,169.21 crore.

Q4 results Tyre maker MRF Shares of MRF MRF Tyre MRF Ltd MRF Share MRF share Price MRF