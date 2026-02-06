MRF shares jump over 8.5 pc as profit surges over twofold in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Shares of tyre maker MRF on Friday surged over 8.5 per cent after the firm posted a twofold jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock jumped 8.57 per cent to settle at Rs 1,46,495.05 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 10.42 per cent to Rs 1,49,000.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 8.50 per cent to end at Rs 1,46,455.

MRF on Friday posted a twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 692 crore for the December quarter, on the back of robust sales to companies and replacement sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 315 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,050 crore in the period under review against Rs 7,001 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"In the third quarter, both original equipment (OE) and replacement sales were robust on account of an increase in demand following the reduction in GST rates. Rural economy also picked up against the background of good and widespread monsoon," the tyre maker stated. PTI SUM TRB