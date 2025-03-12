MRF Vice Chairman & MD Arun Mammen takes over as ATMA Chairman

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Wednesday said Arun Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Ltd has been elected as its new Chairman.

Mammen takes over with immediate effect from Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of CEAT Ltd, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said in a statement.

The national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India further said Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director Bridgestone India is its new Vice Chairman.

Mammen takes over as Chairman of ATMA at a crucial juncture as the organisation is celebrating 2025 as Golden Jubilee year, it added.

On his new role, Mammen said the Indian tyre industry should have plans in place to be a major global supplier during the decade and he would work towards policy enablers so as to make industry more competitive and technologically superior to meet the needs of developed countries.

Mammen was appointed Managing Director of MRF Ltd in 2004 and Vice Chairman and Managing Director in 2017. He is a graduate from the Madras Christian College, and also holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Ashland University, US.