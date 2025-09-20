MRP of room ACs down up to Rs 4,700, dishwasher prices slashed about Rs 8,000 from Sep 22

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Leading appliance makers have reduced prices of room air conditioners by up to Rs 4,500 and on dishwashers by up to Rs 8,000, with new rates set to be rolled out from Monday as companies extend GST benefits to consumers.

The companies, in turn, are expecting a double-digit increase in sales during the festival season, with Navratra starting this week.

Leading players, such as Voltas, Daikin, Godrej Appliances, Panasonic, and Haier, have already come out with a new revised price list, which will be applicable from Monday, September 22, when the revised GST rates take effect.

Some AC manufacturers, along with their dealers, had started pre-booking of units at reduced prices, anticipating pent-up demand as lower GST rates take effect next week, and are quite buoyed by the initial consumers' response.

Besides room AC, they have also extended GST benefits to their variable refrigerant volume (VRF) air conditioners, which are meant for large buildings or small commercial setups, along with light commercial air conditioners (cassette type split AC) and tower AC.

Godrej Appliance is reducing MRP ranging between Rs 8,550 and Rs 12,450 on cassettes and tower ACs. While on split AC inverter MRP reduction is ranging from Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,900.

Haier has reduced MRP of its Gravity (1.6 ton inverter) AC by Rs 3,905 to Rs 46,085 and Rs 3,202 on Kinouchi AI (1.5 ton 4 star) AC to Rs 37,788.

Earlier this month, the GST Council had decided to reduce duty on air conditioners and dishwashers from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Leading RAC maker Voltas has reduced MRP of its fixed speed window AC to Rs 39,590 from Rs 42,990 and its inverter window AC to Rs 43,290 from Rs 46,990.

Daikin's 1 ton 5 star inverter split AC MRP has been slashed to Rs 18,890 from Rs 20,500.

Its 1.5-ton 5-star inverter split AC, which was costing at Rs 73,800 has been slashed to Rs 68,020 and its 1.8-ton 5-star inverter split AC has been slashed to Rs 84,980 from Rs 92,200.

MRP of Daikin's 1.0 Ton 3-star hot & cold inverter split AC has been slashed to Rs 46,730 from Rs 50,700 and its 1.5-ton 3-star hot & cold inverter split AC has been slashed to Rs 56,500 from Rs 61,300.

LG Electronic has reduced prices on its entry level 1 ton 3-star inverter split AC to Rs 32,890 extending a GST benefit of Rs 2,800. MRP of LG's 1.5 ton inverter split AC has been reduced by 3,600 to Rs 42,390. It has cut 2 ton split AC prices by Rs 4,400 to Rs 55,490.

Panasonic India has trimmed prices of its 1.5-tonne window AC with MRP starting from Rs 42,000 and goes up to Rs 46,000, effective from Monday, from Rs 45,650 and Rs 49,990, respectively. Prices of its fixed speed split AC (1.0 ton) starts from Rs 42,400 and goes up to Rs 63,900 (for 2.0 ton) from Rs 46,100 and Rs 69,400, respectively.

Dishwashers makers, too, brought down prices, extending GST benefits to consumers. Makers are expecting this niche segment to expand its base as it will become affordable for its mainly urban consumers.

BSH Home Appliances, a leading manufacturer in the dishwasher segment, has reduced prices by up to Rs 8,000 post-GST cut rollout.

From Monday, its entry-level model will cost Rs 45,000 from Rs 49,000 and on its top-end model, it has reduced Rs 8,000 which will price Rs 96,500 from Rs 104,500.

Voltas Beko, a JV between Tata group firm Voltas and Turkish firm Arçelik, has also reduced prices of its dishwashers. Prices of its entry-level dishwasher has been reduced to Rs 23,390 from Rs 25,990.