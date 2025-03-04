MS Dhoni family office invests in real estate platform SILA

Mumbai: Real estate services firm SILA on Tuesday said it has received a strategic investment from Mahendra Singh Dhoni family office.

The company did not disclose the amount invested.

Founded in 2010 by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA, backed by Norwest Venture Partners, is into facility management and real estate advisory services across India.

SILA manages over 200 million square feet of real estate across 125+ cities in India, with over 25,000 employees.

"SILA is a dynamic real estate platform that has stood out in a highly competitive industry. Their ability to scale rapidly while maintaining a strong culture and sharp execution sets them apart," MS Dhoni family office said.

SILA said the investment will help accelerate growth, further strengthening its network and expanding its presence across India's evolving real estate landscape.