MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: APSEZ

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) World's largest container ship MSC IRINA will make its first journey from the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Sunday.

This will be the vessel's first visit to a South Asian port, it said.

"The MSC IRINA, recognised as the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity, is set to dock at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning and will be berthed till Tuesday" APSEZ said in a statement.

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field.

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April that year. PTI BKS TRB