MSD Pharma, Delhi Capitals partner to create awareness about cervical cancer prevention

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical company MSD Pharmaceuticals and IPL team Delhi Capitals have announced a partnership to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention across India.

The collaboration aims to leverage the growing influence of women's sports to educate women and families on the importance of preventive health and raise awareness about protecting oneself from cervical cancer, a statement said on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals team will sport the message on the leading arm of the playing jersey during the women’s T20 championship which started on Friday. The collaboration will also strive to reduce stigma, increase accessibility to information, and inspire proactive steps, it added.

Cervical cancer, which is primarily caused by HPV (Human papillomavirus) remains a significant health concern in India, with 1,23,000 cases diagnosed annually, the statement said.

MSD is a global biopharmaceutical company. It reported global sales of USD 15.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. PTI MSS MR