MSIL forays into public tourism sector, Karnataka Minister Patil launches travel packages

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil unveiled a range of travel packages on Wednesday, marking a milestone for Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL).

A Karnataka state government enterprise, MSIL has taken a significant leap by venturing into the public tourism sector. Previously, MSIL was conducting study tours exclusively for government officials over the past two decades, said a press release from the Ministry for Large and Medium Industries.

Speaking at the launch event here, Patil said MSIL’s offerings blend affordability with quality, ensuring safety, comfort, and reliability for the public.

“MSIL’s reputation as a government enterprise ensures trust and reliability, and is likely to make it a preferred choice for Indian families. With this foray into public tourism, MSIL aims to redefine affordable travel while upholding the highest standards of service”, he added.

For individual travellers, particularly senior citizens, MSIL offers a door-to-door service, including pick-up and drop-off at their residences. Each trip is accompanied by an MSIL attendant who provides continuous care and support throughout the journey, said Patil.

To reduce financial barriers, MSIL also offers an EMI scheme. People can pay for fixed-destination packages in instalments, said the release. In another scheme, government employees can pay 50 per cent upfront and the rest post-travel, said Patil.

According to Patil, tour packages for lower middle class segment are kept affordable through train-cum-road packages combining train and local bus travel. For instance, a 15 to 18-day North India tour costs under Rs 20,000 per person, including meals.

Additionally, MSIL has charted out a plan aiming to increase its annual transactions to Rs 5,000 crore from the current Rs 250 crore and the initiative will be launched by the Chief Minister soon, said Patil. Under the project of upgradation of 200 liquor shops, 63 have already been revamped, resulting in a threefold revenue increase, Patil explained.

MSIL’s tourism packages include religious destinations such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri, and Adi Kailasa, along with several historical sites. International destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and European countries are also part of the offerings, with travel dates already scheduled, stated the press note.

The minister also launched MSIL’s diary, calendar, and bond xerox paper during the event.

MSIL Chairman Puttaranga Shetty, Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and MSIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar were also present. ROH