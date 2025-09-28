MSM Unify launches platform to offer certifications in technology

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) MSM Unify, a Laul Global company, on Saturday said its new platform MSMGrad will offer certifications in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, blockchain, software development and digital marketing.

The company said it also plans to expand MSMGrad into business, entrepreneurship and healthcare, creating opportunities for Indian learners across technology, management and applied sectors.

It added that its skilling programmes have trained over 35,000 students worldwide with a 92 per cent placement success rate, with some graduates reporting pay hikes of up to 40 per cent.

"Our mission is to equip this generation with skills that drive careers, empower industries," said Sanjay Laul, Founder and CEO of MSM Unify.

The initiative is aligned with national priorities such as Skill India and Digital India and aims to provide Indian students with internationally recognised certifications through academic partnerships with foreign universities, the company added.