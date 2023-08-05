MSME influencers forum launched to promote small & medium units growth

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) An MSME influencer forum has been launched to promote micro, small and medium enterprises and raise awareness about various government schemes to boost their growth, a statement said on Saturday.

Inaugurating the forum virtually, Union Minister Narayan Rane said that such initiatives will bring great thrust to motivate MSMEs and build them towards a bigger and brighter tomorrow.

“Indian MSMEs are experiencing a golden opportunity era. All they need to do is to focus on their core expertise and deliver their products and services with the best possible quality,” the minister said.

The collaborative programme will showcase government schemes and programs that are designed to boost the MSME sector both offline and online, the statement said.

Influencers and leaders who are working towards the growth of MSMEs would also be felicitated as MSME will play a key role in achieving the USD 5 trillion economy target, it added.

The collaborative programme which was inaugurated on Friday is promoted by financing platform Dealplexus and SMEStreet. PTI MR BAL MR