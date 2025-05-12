MSMEs in Tier-II, III cities witness 20 pc revenue growth after onboarding ONDC: Report

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) MSMEs in Tier II and III cities have recorded an average 20 per cent revenue growth, following integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a report.

The data from Easy Pay highlighted the growth patterns among businesses that joined the platform through its onboarding services.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra were the top three states with the maximum number of MSMEs onboarding onto the ONDC platform, Easy Pay said in a report.

In the past year, Easy Pay has witnessed a massive increase in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) onboarding the ONDC platform and is on track to integrate over one lakh businesses by 2026-27, it added.

"Our collaboration with ONDC demonstrates that commerce can be democratic, decentralised, and powered by small-town India," EasyPay managing director Nilay Patel said.

Easy Pay is a payment solution company and one of the first fintech companies to go onboard on ONDC for offering both retail and financial services integration solutions. PTI DP BAL