MSMEs must focus on quality products to leverage global market access offered by FTAs: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Asserting that the Narendra Modi-led government has ensured market access for India's MSMEs through free trade agreements, Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Monday asked enterprises to focus on quality products and international compliances to leverage the benefits.

Addressing a programme organised by Ficci FLO here, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry highlighted that a "strong leader" like Modi means that the country bargains very hard and does not buckle under pressure during negotiations related to free trade deals.

He referred to the EU-India FTA and said India is engaging with the US for an agreement, and also negotiating FTAs with other nations.

"The government has ensured, and it has given you (micro, small and medium enterprises) a market, wherein if you build quality products with international compliances, nothing can stop you as the market has opened up," Prasada said.

He advised MSMEs to focus on the mantra of achieving quality, scale and size.

Calling out the Opposition for questioning zero-duty access under FTAs, the minister said this does not mean developed countries can dump sub-standard products in the country.

"Micro, small and medium enterprises form the backbone of India's economic growth. They drive innovation, create employment, and strengthen local economies across the country. Within this ecosystem, women-led MSMEs are emerging as powerful engines of inclusive development," Poonam Sharma, National president, Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO), said.