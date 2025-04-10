MSMEs our biggest asset, should be integrated with startups for new ecosystem: Shah

Ahmedabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises the country's "biggest assets", and asked the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry to integrate the tradition of small industries with startups to create a new ecosystem for the youth.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the Gujarat Annual Trade Expo here through video link.

As the GCCI recently completed 75 years, Shah said its management should prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years.

"MSMEs are our biggest asset. Every major industry once began as a small-scale enterprise. GCCI should integrate the tradition of small industries with startups and modernize it to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the youth. The Chamber should act as a bridge between the government, small industries, and aspiring youths," he said.

To help the MSME sector grow in Gujarat, the Chamber should also work on attracting ancillary industrial units, Shah added.

The GCCI should create a permanent unit to help the government formulate as well as implement policies, the Union minister said.

"When the Chamber is moving towards its centenary celebration after completing 75 years of its establishment, I urge the management to prepare a professional road-map of this upcoming journey of 25 years and align it with Gujarat's development," said Shah.

"We should think about incorporating digital transactions in the entire trading chain, right from the manufacturing to the retailer....GCCI should also make a plan to encourage entrepreneurial spirit among Gujarat's youths who are currently studying engineering, management and as chartered accountants," the minister said.

Entrepreneurs looking to establish industries in Gujarat are assured of business-friendly environment free from political interference and supported by efficient systems, and a "strike-free atmosphere", he noted.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister, he sought suggestions from the GCCI before taking important decisions such as abolition of octroi and introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT), said Shah who was a minister in the Modi-led Gujarat government.

"PM Modi's visionary policies as Gujarat CM, and the robust infrastructure became the foundation of a strong economy, and a strong economy, in turn, enhances the quality of life for every citizen. As a result, Gujarat today plays a vital role in India's growth story and is emerging as a gateway to the global economy," said the BJP leader.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who was in the audience, has further strengthened this pro-industry environment of Gujarat, he noted.

Since its inception in 1949, the GCCI has made an exceptional contribution to Gujarat's development, Shah said, adding that with more than 75 institutions and 2.5 lakh small industrial organizations associated with it, the Chamber has played a pivotal role in shaping the state's industrial landscape. PTI PJT PD KRK