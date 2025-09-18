MSRTC ferries 6 lakh persons to Konkan during Ganesh festival, nets Rs 23.77 crore

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Nearly 5.96 lakh persons from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar travelled by MRSTC buses during the Ganesh festival this year, generating a revenue of Rs 23.77 crore for the state transport body, Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday.

To meet the festive demand, 5,000 additional buses were deployed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) between August 23 and September 8, completing 15,388 trips across the Konkan region.

This well-coordinated effort helped set a new benchmark in accident-free festive transport for the corporation, state Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik said in a release.

"As many as 5.96 lakh devotees from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar made use of the MSRTC services during the Ganpati festival which generated a total revenue of Rs 23.77 crores for the MSRTC," he said.

More than 10,000 personnel, including drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors, and officers, worked tirelessly under challenging conditions to ensure passenger safety and comfort, he said.

"To make the Ganpati festival journey more comfortable, round-the-clock staff were stationed at major bus stands and stops, while vehicle repair teams were strategically deployed across Konkan highways. An additional 100 buses were kept ready at Chiplun, Mahad and Mangaon depots as backups in case of breakdowns," he said.

Sarnaik praised the collective effort behind the massive operation. PTI COR GK