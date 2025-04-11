MSRTC staff to get salaries on 7th of every month; 2,640 buses to be added to fleet: Minister

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday employees of loss-making state-run corporation MSRTC would get their salaries on the seventh day of every month and termed the delay in wage disbursement as unfortunate.

Sarnaik said he met the state finance secretary to resolve the issue of pending salaries of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees and sought release of Rs 1,076 crore in pending dues for the state-run body.

After the meeting, the state government issued an order releasing Rs 120 crore out of the pending dues to the corporation, he said.

Speaking after assuming charge as MSRTC chairman at the transport body's headquarters in Mumbai, Sarnaik assured that employees of the corporation would get their salaries on the seventh day of every month.

The Shiv Sena minister termed the delay in salary disbursement as unfortunate.

Sarnaik further said the corporation is in the process of inducting 2,640 new buses into its fleet. Of these, more than 800 buses are already operational.

The MSRTC, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses, is one of the largest transport bodies in the country.

The loss-making transport body ferries around 60 lakh passengers daily, connecting big cities as well as remote areas of the state. PTI KK RSY