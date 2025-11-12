MSTC Q2 net profit grows over 12 pc to Rs 47.49 crore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned MSTC on Wednesday posted an over 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.49 crore in the September quarter, backed by increased revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 42.34 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

MSTC increased its total income to Rs 102.30 crore against Rs 93.65 crore in the second quarter a year ago, posting a rise of 9 per cent YoY.

The e-commerce segment contributed mainly to income with Rs 97.55 crore revenues in the second quarter, up from Rs 89.56 crore a year ago.

Under the Ministry of Steel, MSTC provides comprehensive e-commerce services, including e-auctions, e-sales, e-procurement, and e-tenders. PTI ABI ABI SHW