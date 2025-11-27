Mt. K Kapital launches 2nd realty fund with USD 450 mn corpus

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Mt. K Kapital on Thursday launched its second real estate fund with a corpus of USD 450 million for making investments in projects across major cities.

In a statement, Mt. K Kapital said it has initiated the second fund with a target corpus of USD 450 million.

The fund is backed by General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs).

With this new fund, Mt. K Kapital will form partnerships with developers across key markets, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Mt. K Kapital is currently evaluating various projects, and the first deployment of funds is expected in early 2026.

Binitha Dalal, Founder & Managing Partner, Mt. K Kapital, said the platform has been established keeping in mind the interests of all stakeholders in the development value chain.

"With our second fund, we look forward to expanding this proposition across the country as we enter the markets of Pune, Bangalore, and NCR. The continued support of our investors has been a significant encouragement, and the confidence they placed in us during the first fund has helped shape our expansion strategy," she said.

Realty firm Rustomjee Group is backing Mt. K Kapital.

The first fund was launched in 2022 with a corpus of Rs 790 crore, and it focused on investments in Rustomjee group projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Mt. K Kapital is a real estate focused fund management company with SEBI-approved Category II Alternative Investment Fund licence that invests in real estate projects. PTI MJH HVA