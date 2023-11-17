MTaI suggests cricketing bodies to integrate life-saving medical devices near spectators

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Friday said it has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advocating for the integration of life-saving medical devices near spectators as a safety measure.

The proposed integration includes advanced medical monitoring systems, emergency response equipment, and other equipment that can significantly enhance the ability to respond promptly to any health-related incidents in the crowd.

"Our representation to the ICC and BCCI underscores the importance of integrating medical technology near spectators, ensuring a healthier and more secure cricketing experience..," MTaI Chairman Pavan Choudary said.

The organisation proposes that the cricketing landscape be made safe with the integration of medical devices strategically placed within the spectator areas, creating a safety net that aligns seamlessly with the thrill of the game, he added.

National Heart Institute CEO & Chief Cardiac Surgeon O P Yadava said the escalating prevalence of cardiac arrests among India's young population necessitates the integration of life-saving medical devices near spectators during live sporting events.

Timely availability of these devices is a critical safety measure, potentially turning a moment of crisis into an opportunity to save lives, he added. PTI MSS SHW