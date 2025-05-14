MTAR Technologies bags orders worth Rs 34 cr

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering company, on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 34 crore in clean energy and aerospace sectors.

The company has received orders worth Rs 34 crore for manufacturing and supply of various precision engineered products in clean energy and aerospace sectors that have to be executed by end of FY 26, MTAR Technologies said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to securing volume orders in aerospace and clean energy, as we have executed first articles for new products in these sectors, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation, excellence and timely delivery.

"In addition, we are working with various customers to enter into long-term contracts for the supply of critical products”, said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies.

MTAR Technologies has nine strategically-based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. It caters to clean energy – civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, space and defense sectors. PTI KKS DRR