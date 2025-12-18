MTAR Technologies gets Rs 310 cr order for Kaiga nuclear reactors

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) MTAR Technologies on Thursday said it has received an order worth Rs 310 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures for Kaiga nuclear reactors in Karnataka.

The order pertains to supply of various equipment for Kaiga 5 and 6 civil nuclear reactors.

"The company has received total orders aggregating to Rs 504 crore for the Kaiga - 5 & 6 reactors in the current month including an earlier order worth Rs 194 crore," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of MTAR in a regulatory filing.

There will be staggered deliveries up to February 2030.

MTAR has nine strategically-based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit in Hyderabad. It caters to clean energy – civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, space and defence sectors.