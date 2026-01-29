MTAR Technologies Q3 net profit rises to Rs 34.6 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) MTAR Technologies on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit to Rs 34.6 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in the October-December period a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 280.3 crore from Rs 177.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies operates in sectors such as power, renewable energy, oil and gas among others.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 2740.95 apiece, 1.49 per cent higher from previous close on BSE. PTI ABI ABI DR DR