MTAR Technologies secures Rs 226 cr orders in clean energy and aerospace sectors

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) MTAR Technologies on Friday said that it has secured orders worth Rs 226 crore in clean energy and aerospace segments.

This orders include Rs 191 crore worth of products from Bloom Energy in the clean energy sector and Rs 35 crore from reputed aerospace customers, including Rafael, IMI Systems, and IAI, a regulatory filing said.

Furthermore, Rs 225 crore of orders are expected to be executed within one year and remaining orders shall be executed by April 2026.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies Ltd, said, “We are optimistic about growth in clean energy and aerospace verticals. The company is expecting significant orders in both the segments going forward.” MTAR has eight strategically based manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit in Hyderabad, Telangana. MTAR caters to clean energy - civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel, space and defence sectors.

The company has a long-standing relationship with leading Indian organisations and global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of over four decades. PTI KKS DR