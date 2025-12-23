Much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport set to commence operations on Dec 25

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) After decades of planning, the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is all set to start commercial operations from Thursday, which will reduce travel time, boost tourism and attract large-scale investments in the region.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the implementing agency for the ambitious aviation project, in a release on Tuesday said the airport will have 30 Air Traffic Movements (arrivals and departures) on the first day of operations.

The launch is expected to significantly alleviate congestion at the existing Mumbai international airport while establishing a robust multi-airport system for the region.

"The commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport reflects the Maharashtra government and CIDCO's sustained commitment to infrastructure development," said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

"This landmark project symbolises our commitment to futuristic infrastructure, inclusive growth, and global connectivity. It is a proud moment for every citizen who believed in this vision and supported this journey over the years," he said.

The airport features an iconic lotus-inspired terminal design, delivered by the Adani Group and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).

This structure serves as a powerful architectural symbol of India's cultural ethos, blending sustainability with innovation, the release said.

The launch of the operations will be a catalyst for regional economic growth, benefiting residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding cities like Pune, Thane, Panvel, Raigad, and the Konkan region, it said.

Strategic multimodal connectivity is a salient feature of the project, with access provided through the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), National Highways, suburban rail and metro corridors.

The first day of operations will see flights of major carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Star Air arriving and departing from the facility with IndiGo flight 6E 460 from Bengaluru arriving at 8 am, while its flight 6E 882 will mark the first departure to Hyderabad at 8.40 am. PTI COR IAS NP