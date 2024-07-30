Mufin Green Finance board approves Rs 30 crore fund raising via NCDs

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Green financing firm Mufin Green Finance Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 30 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

A decision was approved by the board at its meeting held on Tuesday, Mufin Green Finance said in an exchange filing.

"The committee of the Board of Directors has approved...raising of funds through issue of rated, unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian rupees through private placement basis for an amount up to INR 30,00,00,000," the company said.

The proposal remains subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory authorities, it said.

BSE-listed Mufin Finance Green is a Non-Banking Financing Company (NBFC) with a focus on green financing including EV fast chargers and swappable batteries among others.

The company has a presence in 14 states in north India.