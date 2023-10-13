Mufin Green Finance partners with Snap-E Cabs to provide EV four-wheelers

New Delhi: Mufin Green Finance on Friday said it has partnered with Snap-E Cabs to provide a fleet of 100 electric four-wheelers to the aggregator.

The battery-operated cars have been leased out for a period of five years, the climate financing solutions company said in a statement.

"Mufin Green Finance has collaborated with Snap-E Cabs, an app-based fleet of 100 per cent Electric Vehicles (EV) based in Kolkata.

"After the 5-year lease term, Snap-E Cab can buy back these vehicles from Mufin Green Finance," the statement said.

Earlier, Mufin also partnered with companies like BluSmart, Battery Smart, Piaggio, Yatri, Mayuri, Saarthi, Citylife, Arzoo, Alt Mobility, OHM, Alti Green, and many more drivers of the EV ecosystem, it added.

BSE-listed Mufin Finance Green, a non banking financing company (NBFC), is focused on financing every element of the EV ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries.

The company has its presence in 14 states in north India.