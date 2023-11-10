Mufin Green Finance Q2 net profit grows to Rs 4 crore

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Non-bank lender Mufin Green Finance said its standalone net profit doubled to Rs 4 crore during the quarter ended September 2023, helped by increased revenues.

It had clocked a profit of Rs 2.02 crore during the July-September quarter of preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company's total revenues surged to Rs 21.13 crore from Rs 6.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 15.76 crore as against Rs 3.91 crore in July-September quarter last year.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), is focused on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries.

The company has its presence in 14 states in north India. PTI ABI HVA