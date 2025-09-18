Mufin Green Finance raises NCD issue of Rs 50 cr

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Mufin Green Finance has announced raising of its first-ever listed non-convertible debenture (NCD) on the EBP Platform of BSE for an issue worth Rs 50 crore.

The NCDs carry a coupon rate of 11 per cent with a maturity of 15 months, said the NBFC focused on electric mobility and clean energy financing.

"This helps in broadening access to listed instruments and diversifying funding channels to strengthen its lending capacity," it said.

Mufin Green Finance said the primary objective of the fundraise is to expand its loan portfolio across both consumer and clean energy segments.

Around 90 per cent of the proceeds will be directed towards financing medical premium, a fast-growing consumer financing product, while 10 per cent will be deployed for electric vehicle (EV) loans, battery financing, and solar panel installations for individuals and small businesses, it said.

"With this Rs 50 crore raise, we are aiming not just at expanding lending volumes, but also at creating a balance between consumer finance and sustainable energy adoption. Our objective is to bridge these financing gaps with practical, accessible, and impact-driven solutions," Mufin Green Finance Managing Director Kapil Garg said. PTI NKD TRB