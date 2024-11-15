Mufin Green net profit grows to Rs 6 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Mufin Green has reported a net profit of about Rs 6 crore for the September quarter on account of higher revenues.

It had posted Rs 4 crore net profit for the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 46.20 crore from Rs 21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BSE-listed Mufin Green Finance is into financing green energy projects like setting up fast EV chargers and swappable batteries, among others. PTI ABI BAL BAL