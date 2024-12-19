Mufin Green signs USD 18-mn loan agreement

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Mufin Green on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the United States International Development Finance Corporation to avail USD 18 million loan.

The deal will enable Mufin Green finance the onward lending business, a regulatory filing said.

The agreement with the US government's development finance institution was signed on Wednesday, Mufin Green said.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green focuses on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries. PTI ABI TRB