Mukesh Ambani outlines success of Reliance's news business at AGM

New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday outlined the success of the news businesses across television and online platforms operating under Network18.

At the Annual General Meeting, Ambani also shared his vision for securing India’s rightful space in the influential global media.

Excerpts:

Our News business is reaching new heights. This is due to our focus on high-quality journalism. We lead in both general and business news. We are the only network in India with global ambitions.

News18 was India's top TV network for election news. On June 4, the counting day, its reach was nearly 50% higher than the IPL final.

CNBC TV18 had an 82% viewership share on the Budget Day. This is in line with its weekly performance.

CNN News18 often outperforms all other channels combined. It has been No. 1 for over two years.

Moneycontrol is transforming into an advanced fintech provider of data and analytics for users in India and beyond. It is unmatched in speed and accuracy. It has 70 million unique visitors. Our premium service, MC Pro, now has over 8,50,000 paid subscribers. This makes it a Top-10 subscription site globally and the largest in India.

Firstpost is becoming a global news powerhouse. Its subscriber base has more than doubled in the last 12 months. In July, Firstpost recorded 127 million video views. This ranks it sixth among global peers. Firstpost is recruiting top talent to become the definitive global news destination from India.

I believe it is time for India, as the world's most populous nation, to assert its voice and gain its rightful space in the influential global media.