Mukka Proteins shares jump nearly 51 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Shares of Mukka Proteins, which manufactures fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, on Thursday ended with a premium of nearly 51 per cent against the issue price of Rs 28.

The stock made its debut at Rs 44, up 57.14 per cent on the BSE. It later ended at Rs 42.26 apiece, reflecting a jump of 50.92 per cent.

Shares of the company on the NSE, listed at Rs 40, a jump of 42.85 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 42.25 per piece, rallying 50.89 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,267.80 crore.

In volume terms, 37.61 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2.92 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The initial share sale of Mukka Proteins received 136.89 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 224 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a price band of Rs 26-28 a share.

Mukka Proteins is one of the key players in India's fish protein sector. Furthermore, fish oil has diverse applications, including pharmaceuticals (particularly in EPA-DHA extraction for nutraceuticals), soap making, leather treatment, and paint manufacturing.

The company distributes its products both domestically and internationally, serving various countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, China, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam. PTI SUM SHW