Mukta Arts inks pact with Zee Entertainment for 37 films over 6 years

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Subhash Ghai-led Mukta Arts has entered into an agreement with Zee Entertainment for satellite and media rights of 37 films over six years.

An "assignment agreement and term sheet has been executed between the Company and Zee Entertainment Enterprises," according to a regulatory filing by Mukta Arts.

This is for "assignment of Satellite and Media Rights of 37 Films of the Company for a limited period of 6 years commencing from August 25, 2027, for a total consideration of 25 per cent more as compared to previous agreement", it added.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, Mukta Arts' revenue from operations was Rs 275.16 crore.

It produces content for TV and OTT and also operates a chain of multiplexes under Mukta A2 Cinemas. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL