Multi-polar world to become reality faster: Anand Mahindra on US tariffs

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A multi-polar world will become a reality faster than anyone had ever expected in the wake of the new tariffs announced by the US, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Mahindra reposted a report of South Korea, China, and Japan, agreeing to cooperate for talks to improve free trade in the region amid concerns over US President Donald Trump's import tariffs, and wrote "the new tariffs announced by the U.S are a signpost of one major geopolitical development".

He further said, "The MultiPolar World will now become a reality faster than anyone had ever expected." The US on Wednesday announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India -- saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods -- as the Trump administration aims to reduce the country's trade deficit and boost manufacturing.

President Trump, in a historic measure to counter higher duties on American products imposed globally, announced reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries. PTI RKL TRB TRB