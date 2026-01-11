Multi-tech pathway approach must for self reliance, achieve energy security goals: Toyota

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) There is a need to promote multiple green technologies in cars due to India's geographical diversity and in order to build self-reliance and achieve national energy security goals, amid emerging geopolitical situations leading to supply constraints, according to Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Stressing a multi-technology approach, the automaker believes that battery electric vehicles, hybrids, flex-fuel vehicles, and emerging technologies like hydrogen all have a role to play due to geographical diversity and consumer acceptance.

The company, a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation and India's Kirloskar group, said that a multi-technology approach is required towards combating carbon emissions, which EVs and hybrids alone cannot tackle.

"Given the diversity we have, the challenges of consumer acceptance, the infrastructure readiness, the energy mix, I think all of these technologies together will be needed to deliver on the national objectives of energy security, reduction in import of fossil fuels, overall, contributing towards local manufacturing, self reliance, creating jobs and contribution of manufacturing sector to the economy, as well as tackling the issue of carbon emissions and pollution," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Country Head and Executive Vice-President Vikram Gulati told PTI in an interaction.

He highlighted that the ethanol programme and the hydrogen mission were the two key initiatives from the government to increase the substitution of fossil fuels and contribute to energy security.

Multiple technologies, including ethanol, CBG (compressed biogas), and hydrogen, are seen as critical for addressing localised pollution issues, Gulati said.

He noted that hybrid vehicles were best suited for a place like Delhi, where the average driving speed is less due to congestion, with the electric motor working in such slow-moving and stop-start situations.

So it's just not the EV, but hybrids can also play a role in combating air pollution, Gulati said.

"So even to tackle air pollution, multiple technologies will continue to make sense," he added.

On Toyota's roadmap ahead, Gulati said: "The path to sustainable mobility in the country has to be through localisation." "When it comes to products, we have all the technologies, whether it is the entire range of EVs or strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids and even fuel cell vehicles. We also have alternative fuel vehicles," he added.

Specifically, on the EVs, he noted that expansion of the charging infrastructure is a key factor, which would help in enhancing the adoption rate across the country.

"We are keen to bring in all clean technology which can make an impact towards sustainable mobility. Our goal is to move away from petrol and diesel as fast as we can, because globally, we have adopted six environment challenges in 2015, three of which are around carbon neutrality on a life cycle." Gulati said.

Given that commitment, the company is working to put in a strong portfolio that has the right green technology, he added.

"But of course, customer and local conditions are something that can be factored in. That's one of the reasons we feel that all technologies are needed. We believe that the common enemy for all of us, irrespective of the path we choose to take, basically remains fossil fuel consumption and carbon emissions," Gulati said.

For growth in the EV segment, he noted that a reduction in the cost of manufacturing is going to be imperative.

"We see the industry cannot expect to be dependent on continuation of subsidies and low tax structure for any of the technology for eternity, viability is going to be important, and for us, we believe viability will come through scale, which in turn will come through introducing more and more electrified technology products," Gulati said. PTI MSS HVA