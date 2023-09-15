MUM OIL SEEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, SEP 15 (PTI) MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES:- OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 9100.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10800.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 11900.00 Gr Javas 70/80 11600.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 11300.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 14800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 14700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 13500.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 13300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 12900.00 Sunflower Seed 5300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 10700.00 Castorseed Bombay 6150.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1820.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp.
800.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref.
885.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 890.00 Refined Palm Oil 820.00 Soyabean Ref. 890.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref.
1050.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1020.00 Copra white 1250.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 840.00 Linseed 950.00 Castor Comm. 1260.00 F.S.G.
1270.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1250.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 36500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Ext - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 30000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 45235.00 Castor Extr.
9250.00 All above rates are net of GST.
