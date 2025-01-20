MUM OILS PRICES

MUMBAI JANUARY 20, 2025 DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 18000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr.
- Sunflower Extr.
27000.00 Rapeseed Extr.
- Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr.
6350.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7325.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 12800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 12700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8000.00 Sunflower Seed 5200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 10600.00 Castorseed Bombay 6505.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1465.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp.
1300.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref.
1360.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1280.00 Refined Palm Oil 1320.00 Soyabean Ref.
1290.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref.
1380.00 Rapeseed Exp.
1350.00 Copra white 2230.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1160.00 Linseed 1250.00 Castor Comm.
1331.00 F.S.G.
1341.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1321.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - All above rates are net of GST.
PTI SSB