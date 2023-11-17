MUM OILSEED PRICES

MUMBAI, NOVEMBER 17 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1590.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 910.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 970.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 955.00 Refined Palm Oil 845.00 Soyabean Ref. 960.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1100.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1070.00 Copra white 1270.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 925.00 Linseed 970.00 Castor Comm. 1194.00 F.S.G. 1204.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1184.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 36000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 31500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 48000.00 Castor Extr. - OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly - Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM - Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM - Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM - Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM - Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee - Sunflower Seed - Nigerseed 4 Pct FM - Castorseed Bombay 5820.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.
PTI MUM SSB