MUM OILSEEDS PRICS

MUMBAI FEB 3, 2025 OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1370.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp.
1295.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref.
1365.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1260.00 Refined Palm Oil 1320.00 Soyabean Ref.
1270.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref.
1360.00 Rapeseed Exp.
1330.00 Copra white 2250.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1130.00 Linseed 1240.00 Castor Comm.
1307.00 F.S.G.
1317.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1297.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 18000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr.
- Sunflower Extr.
27000.00 Rapeseed Extr.
- Soyameal 48% 29217.00 Castor Extr.
6500.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6850.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 12800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 12700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8000.00 Sunflower Seed 5200.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 10300.00 Castorseed Bombay 6385.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.
PTI SSB