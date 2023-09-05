MUM OILSSEDS PRICES

MUMBAI, SEP 5 (PTI) MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES:- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1730.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 850.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 920.00 Refined Palm Oil 845.00 Soyabean Ref. 920.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1090.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1060.00 Copra white 1270.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 870.00 Linseed 1000.00 Castor Comm. 1278.00 F.S.G. 1288.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1268.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 36500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 29500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 45391.00 Castor Extr. 9450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8650.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 11050.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 12150.00 Gr Javas 70/80 11850.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 11550.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 14800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 14700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 13500.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 13300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 12900.00 Sunflower Seed 5300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 10700.00 Castorseed Bombay 6240.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.
---------- PTI MUM