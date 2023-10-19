Mumbai Airport expects to cross 51-million passenger mark this fiscal

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport on Thursday said it is expecting to cross the 51-million passenger mark this fiscal, higher than the pre-pandemic volume of 48.9 million, on the back of a surge in travel demand and the addition of new airlines and new routes.

The airport has reported a 109 per cent jump in passenger traffic in the third quarter of this calendar year compared to the same period of 2019.

Mumbai Airport, the second busiest airport after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, currently handles around 940 arrivals and departures per day.

"In the current financial year (FY24), we shall be actually crossing 51 million passengers. So, we are growing at a very good pace. Coming out of the Covid, we have done very well," Prakash Tusianai, Chief Executive of Mumbai Airport, said at the preview event of the premium economy class by Gulf carrier Emirates on the Mumbai-Dubai route.

Emirates on Thursday announced it will roll out the premium economy class on its A380 flights to Mumbai and Bangalore from Dubai, starting October 29.

Tusiani said many airlines have started operations from Mumbai airport, and a few more destinations are expected to be launched as soon as the airlines get (more) planes.

Of the total traffic, domestic traffic accounts for about 75 per cent, while the rest is international, as per the airport.

Mumbai Airport has the capacity to handle 55 million passengers annually. PTI IAS BAL BAL