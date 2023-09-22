Mumbai airport: Flight ops to remain suspended temporarily for runway maintenance on Oct 17

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) The two runways at Mumbai airport will remain closed for six hours for maintenance works on October 17 and during this period, there will be no flight operations.

Advertisment

The maintenance work of both runways will be undertaken between 11 am and 5 pm, the airport operator said in a statement on Friday.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has already been issued to the airlines and other stakeholders six months in advance.

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17 from 1100 hours to 1700 hours," as per the statement.

This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan, it said.

The facility, which is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has two crossing runways-09/27 (main runway) and 14/32 (secondary runway). PTI IAS RAM SHW