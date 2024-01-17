Mumbai airport incident: BCAS slaps Rs 1.20 cr fine on IndiGo, Rs 60 lakh penalty on MIAL

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Aviation security regulator BCAS on Wednesday slapped fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over the incident of passengers having food on the airport tarmac.

Advertisment

A penalty of Rs 1.20 crore has been imposed on IndiGo while the fine on MIAL is Rs 60 lakh, according to orders issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Many passengers rushed out of an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, sat on the tarmac, and some were also seen having food there as soon as their diverted Goa-Delhi flight landed after a long delay on Sunday.

The regulator had issued show cause notices to IndiGo and MIAL saying that they were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport.

Besides, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) over the incident. PTI RAM MR MR