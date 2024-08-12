Mumbai airport: MIAL withdraws advisory on SpiceJet flight disruptions; airline says ops normal

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Mumbai airport operator MIAL on Monday withdrew an advisory about possible SpiceJet flight disruptions, and soon after, the airline said it worked collaboratively with the operator to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter.

At around 7.30 pm on Monday, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) put out the advisory on X stating that the airline's operations are expected to be disrupted from midnight of August 13 and that it was working with the airline to address the situation to minimise passenger inconvenience.

In less than an hour, the post was deleted and soon after SpiceJet issued a statement saying the airline and MIAL worked to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter.

Specific details were not disclosed.

"The passenger advisory issued by MIAL has been withdrawn. Our flight operations in and out of Mumbai are operating normally. SpiceJet and MIAL have worked collaboratively to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in the statement.

The Gurugram-based airline has been facing liquidity issues for many quarters and has been delaying salaries to its employees besides defaulting on statutory taxes and payments, among others.

Earlier, MIAL said effective midnight on August 13, SpiceJet flight operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) are expected to be temporarily disrupted.

The airport operator also said it is working with the airline to address the situation to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

"Passengers are advised to connect with the SpiceJet helpdesk/call centre on the status of their flights. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," MIAL said in the post on X.

The airline, in a communication to its agents, on Monday sought to reassure them, saying that the airline remains fully committed to providing seamless travel experiences for passengers in Mumbai.

"To clarify, SpiceJet holds a substantial security deposit with MIAL, far exceeding the required amount. The finance teams of both entities have worked together to resolve the situation. As a result, the passenger advisory issued by MIAL has been withdrawn. Additionally, all passenger operations at Mumbai airport are functioning normally," it said. PTI IAS RAM MR