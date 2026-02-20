Mumbai Airport opens Udaan Yatri cafe

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI Adani Group-owned Mumbai Airport on Friday announced the opening of Udaan Yatri Cafe at its Terminal 2, which handles both international and domestic flights.

Set up under the initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation at the Centre, which aims at making air travel further affordable, the facility was virtually inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Mumbai Airport said.

Located in Terminal 2 in the departures check-in area, the outlet offers tea, coffee, bottled water, snacks and desserts priced between Rs 10 and Rs 20, the private airport operator said. PTI IAS MR