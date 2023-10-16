Mumbai airport records 33 pc growth in passenger traffic in Sep quarter

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday said its passenger traffic grew 33 per cent to 1.27 crore in the September quarter.

CSMIA had recorded a total passenger volume of 96 lakh for the year-ago period, it said.

Compared to the pre-pandemic period (Q3CY2019), the growth in traffic was 109 per cent, CSMIA said.

The airport during the period under review, witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs.

It also said during the July-September period, August, which saw two long weekends, emerged as the busiest month with 43,29,749 passengers.

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai emerged as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi have continued to hold their status as the most preferred international destinations, the airport operator said.

The passenger traffic for the top three international destinations surpassed 11 lakh, a 21 per cent increase compared to 2022 (90 lakh).

Similarly, the passenger traffic from the top three domestic destinations exceeded 32.4 lakh, 31 per cent more than the 24.6 lakh recorded in the year-ago period, CSMIA added. PTI IAS TRB TRB