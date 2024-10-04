Mumbai Airport will be closed for six hours on Oct 17; check details

Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai Airport will be closed for six hours on October 17 for carrying out post-Monsoon maintenance work on two cross runways at the facility, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said on Friday.

This scheduled temporary closure is a part of Mumbai Airport's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan and a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued six months in advance in this regard, it said.

"As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways -- RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 -- will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm," MIAL said.

It said that flight schedules have been coordinated well in advance, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure seamless operations and smooth execution of the post-monsoon runway maintenance.

The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities to ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards.

This annual practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thereby imbibing the safety first approach at the core of airside operations.