Mumbai at 6th place among 97 cities globally in under-construction data centre capacity: report

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Mumbai ranks 6th among 97 cities globally in data centre capacities under construction, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Virginia is in first position with 1,834 MW data centre capacity under construction, followed by Atlanta (1,078 MW), Columbus (546 MW), Dallas (500 MW) and Phoenix (478 MW).

Mumbai ranks 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity.

"At the end of 2024, the city had 335 MW of data centre capacity under construction, which, once completed, will expand its operational capacity by 62 per cent," real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) said.

Austin/San Antonio ranks 7th (325MW), Reno 8th (305MW), London 9th (265MW) and Dublin (249 MW), according to C&W's latest 'Global Data Center Market Comparison' report 2025.

The report, covering 97 global markets, attributes this growth to surging demand fuelled by the expansion of cloud computing and AI workloads.

Key factors shaping data centre development include power availability, land access, and supporting infrastructure.

"Mumbai leads the APAC region with 335 MW of data centre capacity under construction and ranks among the top 10 global markets by this metric. Once completed, this will expand the city's operational market size by 62 per cent," Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director - Mumbai & New Business, India at Cushman & Wakefield, said.

He noted that several factors are driving this momentum - a strong digital backbone, a reliable power supply, and sustained demand from hyperscalers.

"As India's financial capital and economic hub, Mumbai already accounts for over half of the country's data centre capacity and continues to attract major global operators," Saraf said.

Key enablers include 12 cable landing stations, the recent MIST cable landing, and a robust pipeline of upcoming infrastructure, he said.

"While challenges around land availability and power persist in certain locations, the city's long-term fundamentals remain highly compelling for sustained growth," Saraf said. PTI MJH MJH SHW