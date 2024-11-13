Mumbai-based LTIMindtree expands US presence with new facility in Houston

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Mumbai-based IT solutions provider LTIMindtree on Wednesday said it has opened a new facility in Houston, US, to enable close collaboration with local clients.

The facility will focus on creating solutions related to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, according to a company statement.

"The 6,500-square-ft facility will serve as a major hub for innovation with LTIMindtree's Houston-based clients. It is intended to foster stronger collaboration with the energy and oil & gas companies that leverage the company's technology solutions and services to grow their businesses," the statement said.

The company also plans to conduct collaborative innovation workshops and design thinking sessions at the facility, which will also serve as a training centre to upskill the company's and its client's talent on next-generation technologies and solutions.

LTIMindtree President and Executive Board Member Sudhir Chaturvedi said Houston is one of the fastest-growing technology hubs with an excellent talent pool and a strategic location that enables the firm to serve clients across industries. PTI ANK ANK SHW